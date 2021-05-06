County updates residents on pandemic, vaccination effort

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — County leaders held a news conference Thursday to update San Diego residents on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News