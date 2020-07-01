County treasurer-tax collector to close offices to prevent spread of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Wednesday that he will close the single remaining open branch of his office to the public beginning Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Our downtown branch will remain open July 1 and 2, but starting Monday, we will close our public-facing counters as a precautionary measure, based on social distancing recommendations from local officials,” McAllister said.

The other four Treasurer-Tax Collector offices in Kearny Mesa, San Marcos, Chula Vista and Santee closed to the public in March and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

June 30 was the 2019-20 tax year deadline, so all unpaid secured property tax bills are now in default and the tax roll has been closed. For those who mailed their payment before June 30, it may take up to six weeks for the payment to be processed.

Supplemental and defaulted bills will be available online the third week of July. Unsecured tax bills can be paid now at sdttc.com. More information is available on the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website.

Those who must pay in cash can obtain a cashier’s check or money order and mail their payment to 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101. Drop boxes will still be available outside all Treasurer-Tax Collector branches for those who must drop off a check payment, but cash will not be accepted in the drop boxes.

While the branches are closed, customers can still email the office at taxman@sdcounty.ca.gov or call at 1-877-829-4732 to get questions answered.