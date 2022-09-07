SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week, representatives said Wednesday.

The Wireless Emergency Alerts are messages that can be sent to cell phones during an emergency or disaster and can target users in a specific area, letting them know that they may be in harm’s way.

The tool will send a test message to cell phones near the Chula Vista Police Department on Sept. 12 at 3 p.m., according to the County News Center. A message will also be sent on Sept. 13 around 3 p.m. in Julian. The text will read “TEST” and may be received by devices as far as 10 miles away.

Anyone whose phone is set up to receive public safety alerts on their device will receive the message. If you are unsure if your phone will receive the emergency messages, head to settings and then search “notifications” and scroll all the way down to the bottom. You should be able to toggle on the option that says “Public Safety Alerts.”

Officials say that during Disaster Preparedness Month, having a plan in place in case of emergency is vital to keep yourself and your family safe.

“San Diegans are urged to make a personal disaster plan, so you are better prepared for emergencies or disasters. Your family should build a kit with items needed in case you need to evacuate your family and pets,” officials said.