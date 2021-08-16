County to recommend employers require vaccine proof or regular testing

SAN DIEGO — County officials plan to recommend employers start requiring vaccination proof or regular testing for their workers.

San Diego County leaders will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday to announce the recommendation, which they say comes after a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations because of the delta variant.

The health and human services agency reported 1,700 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the most cases in a single day in the county since late January.

California is the first state to require health care employees to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and school workers will also be required to show proof or undergo testing, Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week.

The county, the fifth largest employer in the region with more than 18,000 employees, will start requiring its employees to show proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing this month.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, Vice-Chair Nora Vargas, Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma J. Wooten and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric McDonald will be in attendance at the Monday news conference.

