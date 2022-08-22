SAN DIEGO – On Monday, officials with the County of San Diego announced that more than 700 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be distributed to healthcare providers in the region.

705 vials of Mpox, the vaccine used to fight the virus, will be donated from the San Diego County reserve and some will be able to be divied up to as many as five patients per vial. Some doses, however, will need to be used for immunocompromised individuals or those under the age of 18, which will require a full vial.

“Being able to expand the number of doses through the intradermal procedure is going to help us vaccinate many more eligible San Diegans,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Because the overall supply of vaccine remains extremely short of what is needed, we will continue to request additional doses from the state. In the meantime, we ask those at high risk to be cautious about their partners and have any signs of monkeypox immediately checked out by a physician.”

Those who qualify for the vaccine dose should expect to be contacted by healthcare providers for scheduling of vaccinations in the coming weeks. Additional doses will also become available Monday through California’s My Turn system.

San Diego County is expected to receive an additional 990 doses of Mpox from the state soon.

To stay up to date on the latest information about monkeypox in the area, text COSD MONKEYPOX to 468-311.

For more information about monkeypox in California, click HERE.