County supervisors approve more protections for renters

SAN DIEGO — County supervisors approved new measures on Tuesday that aim to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas joined FOX 5 Wednesday morning to detail the changes brought about by the new ordinance, which supervisors voted 3-2 to approve.

The new measures include a countywide temporary rent cap and new rules for landlords when it comes to evictions during the pandemic. State law already bans evictions for nonpayment of rent related to income loss during the pandemic until June 30. Vargas said more legislation was needed after landlords found ways to get around the law by saying tenants violated something in their lease.

Under the new law, landlords can’t evict tenants for “just cause” reasons, such as lease violations. Renters must be an “imminent health or safety threat” in order be removed.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the new legislation is one of the strictest anti-eviction laws in the state. It also mandates rent be capped at a roughly 4% increase but the U-T reports that may need some refining before it is implemented.