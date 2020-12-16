County seeks applicants for Law Enforcement Review Board

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County is taking applications for an opening on the county’s Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board, it was announced Wednesday.

A qualified applicant is needed to fill a vacancy for Supervisorial District 1. Volunteers who apply for the position must live in the district. The area includes Point Loma, Coronado, National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, Bonita, San Ysidro and unincorporated areas of the South Bay.

CLERB was established in 1990 to investigate citizen complaints against San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies and probation officers. The 11 members of CLERB are appointed by the Board of Supervisors and cannot be affiliated with the county.

CLERB also investigates deaths in connection with the actions of sworn deputies and probation officers. The review board makes advisory findings on complaints and recommends policy and procedure changes to the sheriff, chief probation officer and supervisors.

Applicants must be registered voters in San Diego County, live in District 1 and cannot be county employees or hold a position as a sworn law enforcement officer.

Appointed board members serve a three-year term for no more than two consecutive full terms. They must attend one CLERB meeting prior to applying for the vacancy and must complete a training course within three months of the appointment.

The county will take applications until Jan. 31. Apply at sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/bcac.html.