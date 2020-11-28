County reports record 1,859 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

SAN DIEGO — Public health leaders reported a record 1,859 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Saturday.

The new caseload breaks the previous record of 1,802 new cases confirmed Friday. The additional death brings the total number of San Diegans who have died from the virus to 997.

The data reported by the county Saturday shows 14% of the 12,932 tests administered came back positive. An additional 33 people were hospitalized with the virus, bringing the total to 636 people in hospitals. Three people were released from the ICU with 175 in ICUs countywide.

Sixteen community outbreaks were confirmed Saturday. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports county officials took the unusual step of identifying the site of an outbreak Saturday because they had not been able to contact everyone who might have been exposed.

The U-T reported the county announced the outbreak at Awaken Church in Kearny Mesa, calling for anyone who attended services there between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 to quarantine for 14 days from attendance.

