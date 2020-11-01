County reports 381 COVID-19 cases as it urges vigilance during Halloween

SAN DIEGO — County health leaders reported 381 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Saturday as families were urged to remain vigilant against the virus during Halloween weekend.

San Diego County has seen 56,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 891 deaths since Feb. 14, according to county data.

Public-health and law enforcement authorities in the San Diego area are urging locals to avoid the temptation to let down their guard against the coronavirus by indulging in traditional Halloween activities.

On Friday, public-health officials issued cease-and-desist orders to eight addresses around San Diego State University, warning that any parties or large gatherings in violation of public-health orders could be slapped with misdemeanor citations and $1,000 fines.

County officials have instituted the following guidelines to help the public enjoy Halloween safely:

In-person events or parties containing people from more than three households are not permitted, even if they are conducted outdoors;

Carnivals, festivals, petting zoos and live entertainment are not allowed, because frequent interaction with high-touch surfaces by children and participants increase the risk of COVID-19 infection to the community;

Haunted houses are not recommended, due to close contact between participants and poorly ventilated areas; and

Virtual parties/events and drive-thru Halloween events are encouraged as alternatives to door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Check out this full list of San Diego County recommendations for what — and what not — to do over the Halloween weekend.

Celebrate Halloween safely and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.https://t.co/sqxMBTt9jT pic.twitter.com/4N13IdbHB5 — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) October 30, 2020