County reports 3,132 new COVID-19 cases with lockdown set to expire

Administrative worker Sander Edmondson, left, hands a COVID-19 testing kit to a woman at a testing site in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Hospitals in central and Southern California are quickly running out of intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients and state officials are poised to extend the strictest stay-at-home orders there as conditions worsen before the post-holiday surge hits. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN DIEGO — County health leaders reported 3,132 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Sunday as state officials were expected to extend stay-at-home orders in central and Southern California.

Fifty new hospitalizations were confirmed in Sunday’s data, bringing the county’s total hospitalizations to a record-high 1,486. Seven additional patients were admitted to ICUs with 379 people in intensive care county-wide. ICU availability for the county remains at 18%.

State stay-at-home orders for the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are set to expire Monday. Gov. Newsom previously said the orders were likely to be extended but state leaders did not make a definitive ruling Sunday afternoon.

ICU capacity in the 11-county Southern California region was still at 0% Sunday, according to state data. The number does not mean there were literally zero beds available because the state rounds down where the rate of patients with COVID-19 is high.

The Southern California region consists of Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

California hit 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve. The situation is already dire, and the worst is expected to come in the next few weeks after Christmas and New Year’s travelers return home.

San Diego County has seen 145,779 confirmed cases and 1,402 deaths since Feb. 14. Data shows 27% of 11,744 tests reported to the county on Dec. 26 were lab-confirmed cases. Ten new community outbreaks were also confirmed with 250 cases associated with 60 confirmed outbreaks in the last 7 days. Click here to see county data.

Due to potential rain tomorrow, our outdoor COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday.



Please see https://t.co/p2xoXL8KMC for sites affected or visit https://t.co/44m6Kugio6. pic.twitter.com/f7D06C0aSO — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) December 28, 2020