County reports 2,416 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SAN DIEGO — Public health leaders reported 2,416 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths Sunday.

It was the fifth consecutive day with more than 2,000 new cases confirmed in the county. A total 2,490 cases were reported Saturday and a record 2,867 cases were confirmed Friday.

Of 25,274 tests reported to the county, 10% returned positive. A total 107,372 cases of coronavirus and 1,162 deaths have been recorded in San Diego County since Feb. 14.

The number of hospitalizations continued to rise, with 39 more people hospitalized and 11 patients sent to intensive care units. The county’s hospitals have 18% of their ICU beds available, down from 21% Thursday.

The county has seen a 199% increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the past 30 days and a 148% increase in ICU patients in the same time frame. The previous peak in hospitalizations, in mid-July, topped out around 400 patients.

Four new community outbreaks were confirmed with 215 cases of the virus associated with 51 outbreaks in the past seven days, according to county data.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine began shipping out from a Michigan facility Sunday bound for Southern California distribution centers and other locations in the United States. The Naval Medical Center in San Diego and the Naval Hospital in Camp Pendleton should receive doses of the first coronavirus vaccine this week, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

San Diego military officials could not be reached for comment on the exact timing of the vaccine’s arrival at the two naval hospitals.

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control signed off on the recommendation of an advisory committee Sunday, officially permitting the vaccine to be administered in the United States. It is said to be 95% effective in preventing the coronavirus.

San Diego County and the rest of the Southern California region have been under a state-mandated stay-at-home order since Dec. 6. It was triggered when the region’s ICU capacity dipped below 15%.

The state says regions must remain under the order for at least three weeks. They are eligible to exit the order and return to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.

Southern California could be eligible to exit the order on Dec. 28.

Available ICU capacity by region as of Dec. 13:

• Bay Area: 16.7%

• Greater Sacramento Region: 15.1%

• Northern California: 29.0%

• San Joaquin Valley: 1.5%

• Southern California: 4.2%

Check back for updates on this developing story.