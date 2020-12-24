County reports 2,259 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

LA MESA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Registered nurse Jamey Booker (R) and healthcare partner Thelma Gonzalez work as a COVID-19 patient receives RotoProne therapy in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on December 14, 2020 in La Mesa, California. According to state figures, Southern California, which includes San Diego County, currently has only .5 percent of its ICU (Intensive Care Unit) bed capacity remaining amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Sharp HealthCare is the largest health system in San Diego County and is currently treating approximately 400 COVID-19 patients in its four acute hospitals. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Public health leaders are reporting 2,259 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 more deaths from the virus Thursday.

Data shows 30,045 tests were reported to the county on Dec. 23, and the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 8%.

A total 1,458 people are hospitalized with the virus and 363 patients, the highest number the county has seen yet, are in ICUs.

The 32 new COVID-19 deaths follow a record 39 deaths confirmed Wednesday. Seventeen men and 15 women died between Dec. 16 and Dec. 23. Their ages ranged from mid-40s to late 90s and 29 had underlying medical conditions. One did not and two have medical history pending, the county said.

A total of 5,563 or 4.1% of all cases have required hospitalization while 1,168 or 0.9% of all cases and 21% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Nine new community outbreaks were confirmed on Dec. 23: four in business settings, two in hotel/resort/spa settings, one i

County leaders are warning holiday celebrations could crush ICU capacity. They pleaded with families on Wednesday to stay home and avoid gathering with anyone outside their households during the holiday.

San Diego County is on pace to report another 600 deaths due to the virus before the end of January, Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

