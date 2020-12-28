County reports 1,751 new COVID-19 cases, jump in hospitalizations

SAN DIEGO — The county reported another 1,751 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths Monday as hospitals saw a jump in new patients.

Available ICU capacity dropped to 17% after 68 new coronavirus patients were admitted to county hospitals and 14 patients were sent to intensive care on Dec. 27. A total 1,527 people are now hospitalized with the virus and 393 are in ICUs, the highest number of hospitalizations the county has seen yet.

Photo: San Diego County

Nine percent of the 18,972 tests reported to the county on Dec. 27 were lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The two new deaths involved men in their mid-30s to late 60s who died between Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. Both had underlying medical conditions, the county said.

The region has now seen 1,404 deaths attributed to the coronavirus with 20 new deaths confirmed on Christmas Eve.

Leaders around the region are awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s expected extension of a regional stay-at-home order.

That order, which covers an 11-county Southern California area, took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6 and was set to expire Monday. But with the region’s intensive-care unit capacity at hospitals still effectively listed at 0%, Newsom said the order is all but certain to be extended.

A formal announcement was expected Monday but was delayed until Tuesday. Newsom said the state was still compiling hospital and case data, and completing hospital-demand projections for the next four weeks.

He noted, however, that based upon large number of people who appeared to have ignored warnings against travel over the Christmas holiday — and those who will likely so do over the upcoming New Year’s holiday, the state is bracing for a “surge on top of a surge, arguably on top of, again, another surge.”

The 1,751 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in San Diego County marked the first day since Dec. 14 that fewer than 2,000 new infections were reported. The county has a cumulative case count of 147,530.

Though the county is reporting 17% of its existing ICU beds are available, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher reported last week that many of those beds lack staffing. The real number of available, staffed beds is likely much lower, he said.

COVID-19 patients make up around two-thirds of all ICU patients in the region, with just 224 non-COVID patients compared to the 393 coronavirus- related patients in the ICU.

The county has reported a 136% increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the past 30 days and a 125% increase in ICU patients in the same time period.

A total of seven coronavirus testing sites throughout San Diego County were temporarily closed Monday due to a powerful storm that doused the region: the Port of Entry and Mexican Consulate in San Ysidro, Valley Center Elementary, Oceanside School District headquarters, Sycuan Market in El Cajon, the South Chula Vista Branch Library and Aquatica San Diego in Chula Vista.

No new community outbreaks were confirmed, but there have been 59 confirmed outbreaks in the last seven days and 245 cases associated with those outbreaks. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Anyone who participated in gatherings during the holiday is urged to get tested, as well as those who recently returned from traveling, anyone who has symptoms and those at higher risk for COVID-19, whether or not they display symptoms.