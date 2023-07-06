SAN DIEGO — San Diego County and regional leaders are accelerating efforts to get homeless veterans off the streets through an initiative called Leave No Veteran Homeless.

“It is unacceptable to me and to all of us here that the people who sacrificed so much to grant us our freedom are without a place to call home,” County Supervisor Nora Vargas said Thursday during a news conference outside the County Administration Building.

Leaders say, in recent years, the county has had success in reducing veteran homelessness, which dropped by 35% from 2020 to 2022.

But according to the last count, numbers have gone up, with 854 unsheltered veterans now in the county.

“We need to house about 20% more veterans every month,” said Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness.

Kohler says many unsheltered veterans have housing vouchers, but in this tight housing market, they can’t find a place to stay.

The initiative is a call to action, urging property owners and landlords to come forward and help.

Fred Otto is an Army veteran who lived on the streets for about a year. He now has his own place in East County and thinks this program will be a huge help to other veterans.

“If you want help — you have to truly want it — it’s there for you. Quit messing around, get off the streets and get a life — because now I have life. I have my own place — nobody can bother me,” said Otto.

For more information about the program and how to get involved, click here.

“So that veterans don’t have to struggle so desperately to find a unit, by understanding more where units are available. People that want to house veterans and are willing to step up — it truly is something that we can’t do on our own,” said Kohler.