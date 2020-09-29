County recommends modified trick-or-treating this Halloween

SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego advises against close contact, door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween, but recommends a safer alternative.

On Monday, the county released guidance for celebrating the holiday during the pandemic.

In accordance with the county’s public health order, gatherings, events or parties with people outside of your household will not be allowed. Door-to-door trick-or-treating is not recommended, nor is “trunk-or-treating” — leaving bowls of candy for children to grab — because it’s difficult to keep six feet from others. Haunted houses are also not recommended because they involve people in tight, poorly ventilated spaces.

So what activities do the county recommend? Instead of traditional trick-or-treating, the county suggests “one-way” trick-or-treating: lining up goodie bags at the end of a driveway or the edge of a yard for children to grab while keeping a safe distance from others. Other ideas include parties or costume contests conducted online, drive-through events or parades, Halloween movie nights at home or at a drive-in theater, decorating your home and visiting pumpkin patches.