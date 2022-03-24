SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher released a statement Thursday saying the county will continue to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

The announcement comes after President Joe Biden’s plans to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the U.S. amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

“Our County has time and again stepped up to help refugees and this time is no different,” said Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. “Together with Los Angeles and Sacramento, we are the largest metropolitan regions in California expected to accept these refugees.”

The following is available to refugees:

Reception and Placement Services

Refugee health screenings

Public benefits (CalWORKs, CalFresh, Refugee Cash Assistance, Medical)

Refugee Employment Services

Vocational English-as-a-Second Language

According to county officials, San Diego’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs is working with state and federal agencies to ensure those refugees coming to San Diego have the needed support to succeed.