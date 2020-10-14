County purchases land near popular nature area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved the purchase of additional land for a popular open space preserve near the community of Valley Center.

The county will pay the Furleigh Family Trust $610,000 for a 76-acre parcel located at the eastern end of Paradise Mountain Road, next to the Hellhole Canyon Preserve, which will increase the North County preserve’s size to nearly 2,700 acres, according to information posted to the board meeting agenda.

Along with its 13 miles of trails, Hellhole Canyon is home to deer, mountain lions and sensitive wildlife habitats.

According to the county, a $225,000 grant provided by the state Habitat Conservation Fund will help pay for the 76 acres.

Including staff time and initial stewardship, the county will spend a total of $778,900 on the land acquisition.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, in whose district the preserve is located, recently said he was “pleased we’re able to add to this county asset.”