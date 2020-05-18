Fletcher: Restaurant dining, in-store shopping could resume later this week

SAN DIEGO — Based on guidance from the state of California, in-person restaurant dining and in-store shopping could resume in parts of San Diego County as early as this week, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Monday.

Fletcher said that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement earlier in the day that counties around the state can begin reopening more businesses makes county officials optimistic that local restaurants will soon be able to open up for on-site dining and many stores will be able to allow shoppers to return when safety steps have been implimented.

County officials reported 110 news positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 5,946 cases, County Medical Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. She also reported two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the county’s virus death toll to 211.

