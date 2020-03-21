County officials provide local coronavirus update

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials were pounding home the message to observe the state’s stay-at-home order Saturday after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus saw its highest one-day jump yet.

The number rose to 131 on Friday, an increase of 26 over the previous day.

“The message is very clear,” County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. “All Californians are being asked to stay at home if you do not need to go out for essential reasons.”

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, county public health officials answered questions about who needs to be tested and what San Diegans can do to combat the spread of the virus.

“Our consistent messages at the local, state and national levels are that not everyone needs to be tested,” County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said Saturday, adding that about 80% of symptomatic patients will not need to be tested. “These individuals can self-isolate at home, but if they develop more severe symptoms — particularly respiratory symptoms or difficulty breathing — they should call their health care provider.”

To prevent further spread of the virus, Wooten emphasized the importance of washing hands regularly, disinfecting commonly used surfaces frequently and distancing oneself from others while symptomatic or after exposure to someone who is experiencing symptoms.

After observing an unexpected drop in patients at local hospitals over the last couple of days, health officials encouraged residents to seek health care when they need it and reminded those suffering mentally or emotionally from social distancing practices to reconnect with friends and relatives virtually.

