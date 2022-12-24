SAN DIEGO — Before you make New Year’s Day plans, check out which county offices and facilities will be closed to observe the holiday.

Family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Also, county-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 and will resume normal hours on Jan. 3. Partner test sites will be affected as follows:

Dec. 30: The Border View YMCA will be closed. Chula Vista City Hall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Border View YMCA will be closed. Chula Vista City Hall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec 31: Cal State San Marcos and the Lemon Grove Senior Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Heart Revolution Church, the Assessors Recorder County Clerk building and the North Inland Live Well Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. only.

Cal State San Marcos and the Lemon Grove Senior Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Heart Revolution Church, the Assessors Recorder County Clerk building and the North Inland Live Well Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. only. Jan. 1: Cal State San Marcos, Lemon Grove Senior Center and the Border View YMCA will be closed.

Cal State San Marcos, Lemon Grove Senior Center and the Border View YMCA will be closed. Jan. 2: Chula Vista City Hall will be closed. The Imperial Beach Sports Park, North Coastal Live Well Center and the former University of San Diego Recycling Center sites will be closed.

Planning to go to a county park or campground? They will be open during normal business hours on Jan. 1. However, the county said there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.

Facilities at several county parks will be closed on the dates below.

The Valley Center Community Hall will be closed Jan. 2.

The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed Jan. 2.

The Lakeside Community Center will be closed Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.

The Lakeside Teen Center/REC Club will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 6.

The Spring Valley Community Center will be closed Jan. 2.

The Spring Valley Teen Center will be closed Dec. 22 through Jan. 6.

The Spring Valley Gym will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 6.

The 4S Ranch Recreation Office will be closed Jan. 1-2.

As far as essential services, rest at ease knowing Sheriff’s Department patrols will continue during the holiday. Also, animal control emergency response will be available.

San Diegans can expect county offices to resume normal hours on Jan. 3.