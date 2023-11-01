SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego is looking to provide more emergency housing options for unsheltered San Diegans with sleeping cabins.

Chosen private organizations will be able to use grant funds that will cover the purchase, delivery and assembly of sleeping cabins, said Cassie N. Saunders with the County of San Diego Communications Office.

“Qualified partner organizations would need to operate the cabins on their property and serve people experiencing homelessness,” Saunders said. “Those selected would also need to have funding and infrastructure for setup, zoning, permitting, and ongoing facilities and services to maintain the site.”

Grant applications will be available on Nov. 1 from the Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities, according to county officials. Private organizations can apply to buy the cabins directly from a pre-approved vendor.

San Diego County Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez calls the program “a unique opportunity for organizations with a parking lot or other space to help us quickly expand our capacity to safely shelter more people experiencing homelessness.”

Pallet Shelter will provide partner selected organizations with cabins.

Those interested should email HSEC-OHS.HHSA@sdcounty.ca.gov to sign up for the informational webinar and/or receive an application packet.