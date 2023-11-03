El CAJON, Calif. — A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a street in El Cajon last month remains unidentified, local medical officials said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office could not use fingerprints to identify the woman, who did not have identification on her at the time of the collision, the County of San Diego said on its website Friday.

The crash occurred at Cuyamaca Street, located north of Weld Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 22, according to the El Cajon Police Department. First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

A forensic sketch artist produced a possible photo of the woman dressed in the outfit she was wearing during the accident. The unidentified Black woman is described as around 40-50 years old, 5-foot-3, 110 pounds, brown eyes, gray and black short, curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Unit of the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at (858) 694-2905 and reference case number 2023-03094.