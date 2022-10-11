The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a measure that mandates schools teach fentanyl awareness, distribute Narcan and focus on prevention efforts in the county.

The measure approved focuses on the following:

-Mandating fentanyl awareness education in classrooms.

-Give parents and students naloxone and training on how to use it.

-Seek more funding for on-campus prevention programs.

“Fentanyl is the thing that’s killing more young people than anything else in our nation,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Stephan said in San Diego County last year, 12 kids died from fentanyl overdoses. She said the youngest was 13-years-old. She also said the county had “several near misses” with young kids, including a 4-month-old who almost overdosed just from being around parents that were using fentanyl.

“Over 6,000 pounds has been seized in San Diego County last year alone, that’s enough to kill every person in San Diego county four times over,” Supervisor Jim Desmond said, as he wore a red ribbon, in support of red-ribbon week and living a drug-free life during Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s a weapon of mass destruction, its killing hundreds of kids across the country and its coming across our southern border and we need to keep the message that one pill can kill.”

The approval comes about a week after U.S. Customer and Border Protection announced they made 11 busts and seized more than 200 pounds of fentanyl at San Diego Ports of Entries in just a one-week span in September.

In June, the county declared fentanyl a public health crisis. Last year, Supervisor Jim Desmond directed the county to develop a substance use prevention campaign focused on fentanyl awareness and held a town hall with Stephan.

The board also discussed using money from the opioid settlement to further fund fentanyl education and prevention, but that will be decided during a board meeting in the future.