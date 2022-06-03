SAN DIEGO – Thousands of affordable housing units are in the works for San Diego County.

On Friday, County Board of Supervisors chair Nathan Fletcher, supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, members of The San Diego Foundation and other housing leaders and developers announced plans to build housing units on government land.

Leaders said they want to tackle to the overall quality of life, and they said that starts with being able to afford where you live.

“The simple reality is people who work full time ought not struggle to be able to put a roof over their head,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher, Lawson-Remer, and others made the announcement at a San Diego County-owned lot in Linda Vista on Friday. The lot will soon turn into 126 affordable homes for seniors. However, that is only a starting point for the county.

“Our goal is ambitious,” Fletcher said. “We would like to master plan to build 10,000 units of affordable housing.”

“The plan is simple. We’re using public land for the public good,” said Lawson-Remer.

The leaders said building the homes will be a costly and lengthy process, but necessary.

An S&P Case and Shiller Index shows home prices in San Diego County increased 26.9%- the biggest annual rise since 2004. Rental prices are also up; Rent.com shows a two-bedroom apartment is up 21% from last year.

County leaders say they want all 18 cities in the county to be on board with using government land for affordable housing.

“We’ve got to do more and I think every city has to feel the same way.” “It’s an economic issue, it’s a family issue, it’s an environmental issue. It really cuts across the board, so we have to move in creative ways and new ways,” Fletcher said.

“Everything comes back to housing,” said Mark Stewart, the president and CEO of The San Diego Foundation.

The San Diego Foundation board voted unanimously to set aside $10M for affordable housing, while also pledging to raise another $90 million to make the project a reality. The foundation is looking to support housing for teachers, police officers, and firefighters.

“Those who take care of us in our service economy,” Stewart said. “San Diego can’t be this incredible place to live work and play without them. So that is the appeal we are going to make.”

The money from the foundation will be flexible, leaving it up to each project and affordable developer to seek what they need. Affordable housing will look like a variety of options, such as one-bedrooms and condos, depending on the location.