SAN DIEGO – County leaders are hoping to declare a State of Emergency over the ongoing sewage spills coming from Tijuana that’s polluting beaches in the South Bay.

Two county supervisors joined the mayor of Imperial Beach and held a press conference downtown Tuesday to address the issue.

This comes just about one week after Mayor Paloma Aguirre called for a local State of Emergency due to the growing pollution in the Tijuana River, joining 17 other cities across the San Diego County that have called on the Biden administration for help.

“We have an entire generation of kids that don’t know what it is to access clean water,” Aguirre said.

Closure signs have been stamped along the Imperial Beach coastline for 555 consecutive days. The same old closures continue in the South Bay with summer kicking off Wednesday.

“We know that there have been studies that have identified Hepatitis A in these impacted waters. If this is not a state of emergency, then I don’t know what is,” Aguirre said

Mayor Aguirre joined Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas and Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer in their shared pleas for countywide change in hopes of declaring a federal State of Emergency.

“We need our federal government and state government to step up and provide the funding we need to ensure that families, businesses and visitors in these communities have clean water,” Vargas said.

According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 34,000 illnesses in the year 2017 were because of water quality pollution along the Imperial Beach coastline.

In 2021, the county declared the matter a public health crisis, but this is the first time the county is declaring a State of Emergency.

“If 35 million gallons of sewage were being spilled on the National Mall in Washington D.C. every day, our government would’ve taken action long ago,” Lawson-Remer said.

She also says the move could add more funding and spur the Mexican government to prioritize the repairs needed that San Diego County can’t fix.

“A federal emergency helps Mexico know that the Punta Bandera treatment plant must be fixed, it’s not just a San Diego issue, it’s a major national priority of the United States,” Lawson-Remer said.

That plant has been inactive for the past decade and if fixed, could be a key solution in ending the crisis, creating cleaner water for the generations to come.

“At the current pace, my four-year-old daughter will be a middle schooler before our beaches are open and we’ve haven’t made any real progress,” the vice chair said.

According to the county’s press release, “…extensive documentation by the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) reveals that since 2018, more than 100 billion gallons of toxic effluent have entered the United States through the Tijuana River. Additionally, an

alarming 35 billion gallons have crossed the international border since December 28, 2022.”

The policy will be introduced at the next Board of Supervisors meeting next week on June 27.