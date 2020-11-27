County kicks off Green Friday to get San Diegans outside

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – On the day after Thanksgiving, County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation encourages San Diegans to swap shopping plans for outdoor experiences Friday on “Green Friday,” a park-centric holiday celebrating the “upside of outside.”

Green Friday promotes fitness and fun in county parks. Events are intended to be active and educational — aligning with county parks’ mission to balance recreation opportunity with efforts to protect and preserve land and local wildlife.

Activities are open to the public and there is no cost to attend. The day-use fees at parks where they are collected will be waived.

From Story Trails and tree planting to virtual nature trivia and fitness meet-ups, all in-person outdoor activities will follow public health orders and require face coverings and social distancing. San Diego County Credit Union is one of the sponsors of the event.

“We are pleased to support the County of San Diego and Live Well San Diego and help spread the word about this exciting initiative,” said Teresa Campbell, SDCCU president and CEO. “San Diego County offers some of the most beautiful parks, preserves and beaches in the region and we encourage members of the community to get outside and enjoy Green Friday safely.”

Two volunteering events are part of the day. Plant trees at Flinn Springs and Live Oak County Parks. All ages welcome and trees and materials will be provided.

Protective clothing, sturdy shows and gloves are recommended, as is bringing food and water.

— Flinn Springs County Park in El Cajon from 10 a.m. to 1 p. m. Register by calling 619-561-0180; and

— Live Oak County Park in Fallbrook from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register by calling 760-728-2303.

Several county-run workouts are available, with free fitness classes. Attend a fit camp session led by Mission Fit Camp’s trainers at Pioneer Park. Wear comfortable clothing and bring water and a towel.

— All-ages Fit Camp at San Diego’s Pioneer Park: 9 – 10 a.m., Max. 25 people.

— Adults Fit Camp at San Diego’s Pioneer Park: 12 – 1 p.m., Max 25 people.

— Yoga session at Waterfront Park Civic Green 4, led by Dorothy Guthrie: 1 – 2 p.m., Max. 20 people; RSVP through Hannah Reynolds at Hannah.Reynolds@sdcounty.ca.gov.

The County Board of Supervisors launched Live Well San Diego in 2010 with the goal of achieving healthy, safe and thriving communities across the region by partnering with community and city leaders, schools, businesses, non- profit organizations and residents.

For more information and a full list of activities click here.