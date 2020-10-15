County issues cease and desist order to strip club where Padres’ Pham was stabbed

San Diego County public health officials Wednesday issued a cease and desist order to Pacers Showgirls International, the strip club where Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was stabbed in a parking lot altercation over the weekend.

The county requested Pacers Showgirls International at 3334 Midway Drive “discontinue live entertainment” at the establishment after it was reported recently by San Diego police officers during an inspection. County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said if the club fails to comply with the order, it could be subject to a $1,000 fine per violation and criminal misdemeanor citations.

Under the county’s current reopening tier, Pacers would be allowed to serve food outdoors and indoors at 25% capacity, Wooten said.

“I appreciate the impact these restrictions have on your business,” she wrote in a letter to Pacers. “However, as the responsible party for your facility, it is your duty to ensure that there is compliance with the Orders.”

Pham underwent surgery at UC San Diego Health after suffering the stab wound in his lower back. TMZ video published Tuesday shows Pham, who just completed his first season with the Padres, standing outside of the club with a blood-soaked shirt after the altercation occurred.

The 32-year-old is expected to make a full recovery from the incident.