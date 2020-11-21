County hosts free activities on ‘Green Friday’

SAN DIEGO — The county is inviting San Diegans to swap shopping plans for some time outdoors on the day after Thanksgiving.

San Diego County has planned a day of free activities for “Green Friday,” an annual event to promote fitness and fun in county parks. Activities are open to the public and there is no cost to participate. Day-use fees at parks where they are collected are waived for the event.

VOLUNTEER

The county invites San Diegans to help plant trees at Flinn Springs and Live Oak County Parks. All ages are welcome. Trees and materials will be provided. Protective clothing, sturdy shows and gloves are recommended. Don’t forget water and a snack/lunch.

Flinn Springs County Park in El Cajon: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register by calling 619-561-0180

in El Cajon: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register by calling 619-561-0180 Live Oak County Park in Fallbrook: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register by calling 760-728-2303

WORK OUT

Attend a fit camp session led by Mission Fit Camp’s expert trainers at Pioneer Park. Wear comfortable clothing and bring water and a towel.

Or relax, refresh and rejuvenate your body and soul through a yoga session at Waterfront Park, led by Dorothy Guthrie and compliments of the San Diego County Parks Society. Wear comfortable clothing and bring water, a towel and a yoga mat.

MEET UP

Test your knowledge in a special virtual trivia session called Cell Phone Smackdown. Log in from your mobile device to see how you stack up against your peers in topics like nature, geography and pop culture. This is a free program – and cash prizes will be awarded to top winners in each category. Get the 5 p.m. Zoom invitation when you register through Carl McCullough at Carl.McCullough@sdcounty.ca.gov.

5 WAYS TO EXPERIENCE PARKS ON YOUR OWN