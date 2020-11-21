County hosts free activities on ‘Green Friday’

SAN DIEGO — The county is inviting San Diegans to swap shopping plans for some time outdoors on the day after Thanksgiving.
San Diego County has planned a day of free activities for “Green Friday,” an annual event to promote fitness and fun in county parks. Activities are open to the public and there is no cost to participate. Day-use fees at parks where they are collected are waived for the event.
VOLUNTEER
The county invites San Diegans to help plant trees at Flinn Springs and Live Oak County Parks. All ages are welcome. Trees and materials will be provided. Protective clothing, sturdy shows and gloves are recommended. Don’t forget water and a snack/lunch.
- Flinn Springs County Park in El Cajon: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register by calling 619-561-0180
- Live Oak County Park in Fallbrook: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register by calling 760-728-2303
WORK OUT
Attend a fit camp session led by Mission Fit Camp’s expert trainers at Pioneer Park. Wear comfortable clothing and bring water and a towel.
- All-ages Fit Camp at City of San Diego’s Pioneer Park: 9 – 10 a.m. Max. 25 people. Register
- Adults Fit Camp at City of San Diego’s Pioneer Park: 12 – 1 p.m. Max 25 people. Register
Or relax, refresh and rejuvenate your body and soul through a yoga session at Waterfront Park, led by Dorothy Guthrie and compliments of the San Diego County Parks Society. Wear comfortable clothing and bring water, a towel and a yoga mat.
- All-ages Yoga at Waterfront Park (Civic Green 4): 1 – 2 p.m., Max. 20 people. RSVP through Hannah Reynolds at Hannah.Reynolds@sdcounty.ca.gov.
MEET UP
Test your knowledge in a special virtual trivia session called Cell Phone Smackdown. Log in from your mobile device to see how you stack up against your peers in topics like nature, geography and pop culture. This is a free program – and cash prizes will be awarded to top winners in each category. Get the 5 p.m. Zoom invitation when you register through Carl McCullough at Carl.McCullough@sdcounty.ca.gov.
5 WAYS TO EXPERIENCE PARKS ON YOUR OWN
- The county placed stories along trails at these park destinations: Agua Caliente, Oakoasis, Ramona Grasslands, San Dieguito and Santa Ysabel. Explore pages of nature-themed books and poems as you traverse picturesque paths. Story Trails are a joint venture with San Diego County Library.
- Plan a hike through ranger-recommended routes in San Diego City Parks like Chollas Parkway, Juniper Canyon and Tecolote Canyon. The San Diego Parks Foundation has all the details on their website.
- Pack a park picnic. Leftovers make great meals and contribute to zero-waste dining.
- Have you tried the Tour Our Trails Challenge? Pick up a booklet at any county park office. Trails are marked easy, moderate and tough with locales from the coast to the desert and valleys to the mountains.
- Take the kids to one of eight TRACK Trails, where they can earn prizes for logging their outdoor adventures. Trails exist at seven parks with different themes and lots of scavenger hunt fun: Felicita County Park, Guajome Regional Park, Lake Morena County Park, Lindo Lake County Park, San Dieguito County Park, San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve, and Stelzer County Park.