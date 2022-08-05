SAN DIEGO – On Aug. 13, Child Support Services is planning to give away backpacks and school supplies to families in need, San Diego County representatives said.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Development of Child Support Services office, 3666 Kearny Villa Road, while supplies last, a release posted to the County News Center states.

“August is Child Support Awareness month and Child Support Services wants to celebrate by helping children in the community. The goal of the giveaway is to ease the financial cost associated with returning to school, and to boost a child’s confidence and self-esteem to let them enter the school year successfully,” county officials said.

As inflation continues to impact millions around the country, Child Support Services are hoping the event will offset some of the strain put on families in the San Diego region as they prepare to send children back into the classroom.

“Child Support Services recognizes local families may still be experiencing the financial impact of not only the pandemic, but also the rising costs associated with basic living expenses,” the release stated.

During the Super Saturday event, agencies including Live Well on Wheels, San Diego County Department of Human Resources, and San Diego County Animal Services will be on site to help with everything from job interview prep and finding open positions to pet adoptions.

For more information on the Super Saturday event held by the county, click here.