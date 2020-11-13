County gets $125K grant for bike, pedestrian safety

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency received a $125,000 grant Friday from the California Office of Traffic Safety for programs and campaigns aimed at improving the safety of bicyclists, pedestrians and scooter riders in the region.

“Our goal is that education will change poor behaviors and make our roads safer,” said OTS Director Barbara Rooney. “This funding will help ensure the safety of those out biking or walking.”

The grant will allow Circulate San Diego to provide education and outreach services through Sept. 30, including:

education workshops geared toward youth, older adults and community groups;

education campaigns on the importance of safety equipment that improves visibility such as reflective armbands, bicycle headlights and taillights;

bicycle and scooter safety courses; and

presentations to community groups, including disability community stakeholders.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety was funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.