County extends beach closure to Imperial Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County’s Department of Environmental Health has extended the existing beach water-contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough shoreline north to include the Imperial Beach shoreline.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary, and water sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the border north to the Imperial Beach shoreline.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.