SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Republican Party made an early endorsement Tuesday for the June 8 special election in the 79th Assembly District, putting its weight behind Marco Contreras.

The seat was vacated by Shirley Weber last month when she became California's Secretary of State. Weber was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the vacancy caused by his appointment of Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris.