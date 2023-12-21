SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s crime lab recently received a half-million dollar grant to help prosecute those suspected of driving under the influence — funds that authorities say will aid with the upcoming maximum enforcement period for the holidays.

The SDSO announced the $517,374 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety on Tuesday. According to the department, it will be used to expand the crime lab through additional training and the hiring of two criminologists moving into 2024.

As SDSO Crime Lab director Jennifer Harmon explained, any time authorities increase their presence, there is increase in samples to test. With more officers on patrol around the holidays, Harmon said the lab is expecting an influx of samples from DUI tests in the coming days.

The samples that the crime lab are receiving are typically from tests after an officer conducts in-field sobriety tests and arrests a driver for a suspected DUI.

“If they are are arrested for a DUI, they get taken to the station and have the option of doing a blood sample or a breath sample,” said David Flores, a criminologist with the crime lab. “We get a blood sample that’s drawn by a phlebotomist, who will then drop off that evidence here at the crime lab.”

The criminologists test for drugs and alcohol in urine or blood samples, documenting their findings. They are also often called to testify in court.

“That report is evidence and that information can then be used at trial for someone suspected of driving under the influence,” Harmon said.

The lab assists over 30 law enforcement agencies in the county and processes more than 6,000 samples in traffic safety cases each year. According to Harmon, about 55% of the samples it currently tests are coming back positive for alcohol with another impairing substance.

The grant will allow the experts to bring more testing in house, allowing the lab to test samples with greater precision for as many as 125 additional types of substances — like over-the-counter drugs — that would prevent a driver from operating a motor vehicle safely.

Officials are reminding everyone to not drink and drive, have a sober driver and never get behind the wheel impaired.