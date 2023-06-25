IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — San Diego County leaders are aiming to get the attention of federal officials this week to help address the ongoing sewage spill from Tijuana into the region’s southernmost beaches.

The crisis from the Tijuana River Valley has been a problem for decades, contaminating water around Imperial Beach and Coronado.

However, the problem is seemingly becoming more acute, with nearly 30% of the San Diego coastline closed due to the discharge of untreated sewage. Yellow warning signs have dotted the Imperial Beach shore for nearly 500 consecutive days, alerting people to avoid the water.

Now, county leaders are looking to declare a state of emergency over the worsening problem.

During the County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas and Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer plan to introduce a board policy that would proclaim the local emergency.

The two would join Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre and the City of San Diego in sounding the alarm to the issue in a hope of garnering assistance from the White House.

“Our region cannot sustain this strain on our beach and ocean environment and these conditions are beyond the control of the County of San Diego,” Vargas and Lawson-Remer wrote in a letter requesting the Board of Supervisors to consider the declaration. “It is in this

spirit that we are declaring a Countywide Emergency and join the Cities of San Diego and Imperial Beach in urgently requesting a Federal Emergency Declaration.”

The full letter requesting the emergency declaration can be read here.

For residents of Imperial Beach, the warning signs along the water are a something they’ve become all to familiar with, and don’t always adhere to.

“This is just what we do, we come down to the beach and we surf,” Imperial Beach Resident Luke Wilson told FOX 5 Sunday. “It’s hard to not go in the water. A lot of people still go in.”

Because of that, Wilson said he and several friends recently got sick after going surfing in the contaminated waters several days in a row.

“Probably the most sick I’ve ever been in my life, It was dirty, but the waves were really good,” Wilson said. “Me and five buddies of mine surfed back-to-back, because it was really good swell … after the third day, as soon as we got out of the water, (I) started getting like food poisoning symptoms: nausea, some vertigo, I had a really bad fever.”

The County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.