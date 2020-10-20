County child welfare workers to get training on gun safety laws

SAN DIEGO — In the first five months of the COVID-19 pandemic, 110,000 Californians bought new guns.

A new study shows some people also changed the way they store their firearms because of fears that the pandemic would cause civil unrest or government crackdowns.

“More than 40% of Californians cited the pandemic as a factor in their recent purchase of guns. And stressors are mounting,” San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott said. “Related fears have led to a surge in gun sales and concerns over the pandemic have caused some gun owners to report that they now keep a loaded gun unlocked and at the ready.”

The City Attorney’s Office is partnering with County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to make sure the spike in gun sales doesn’t mean more violence. They announced Monday that 800 child welfare service staff will be trained on firearm safety regulations in an effort to reduce the potential for gun violence among local families. The training will also cover gun violence restraining orders.

“No policy will remove all evil or stop all hate but we can do everything in our power to make it less likely — to save lives,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said 53 women are victims of gun violence at the hands of an intimate partner each month. He said the women are not stats.

“In December, in City Heights where I live, Julie Maria Serano Avia, a 29-year-old mother of two, was shot and killed by her husband outside of her home while her children were inside,” he said.

Case workers will be trained on how to better use two ordinances authored by Elliott last year. Her office says the gun violence restraining order program — court orders that remove guns from people who are threats to themselves or others — has removed more than 600 firearms from dangerous users since its inception in 2017.

“On average, guns kill 1,300 children and injure 5,800 more every year,” Elliott said. “The majority of them are shot in their own homes.”

The Safe Storage of Firearms Ordinance requires San Diegans to keep firearms in locked containers or have them be disabled by a trigger lock if they are not in the immediate control of authorized users. It also went into effect last year and the City Attorney’s Office says the law has been effective in preventing suicides and unintentional injuries/deaths among children.