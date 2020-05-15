County campgrounds reopen at half capacity

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County campgrounds reopened at half capacity to comply with public health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday.

Campgrounds are open only to tent and RV campers, as cabins remain closed. Only individual households, up to eight people, may occupy campsites. No groups are permitted.

Campers should bring face coverings and wear them when within six feet of another park guest or ranger.

Parking lots and restrooms are open, but some amenities including playgrounds, picnic tables and pools remain closed.

The County of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department is accepting reservations to book overnight stays through the end of June.