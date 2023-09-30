FALLBROOK, Calif. — Fallbrook residents will soon get to enjoy a new 6.7-acre park after county officials and community members broke ground on the project Thursday.

The new Village View County Park — located between Golden Road, East Fallbrook Street and Morro Road — will feature a host of amenities, including a skatepark, shaded picnic and play areas, multi-purpose field, walking trail, nature trails, and separate off-leash play areas for dogs.

It will also have a native plant garden, a 60-space permeable parking lot, bike parking an ADA-accessible restroom, and a combined drinking fountain and water bottle filling station.

The park’s prime location nearby the Fallbrook Community Center will also open up the opportunity for events coordinated between the two locations. It is also close to several local schools and the downtown Fallbrook area.

“It is vital the community has a safe place where our children can play, our parents can enjoy a picnic in the shade, and where we can all take a stroll on a nature trail to enjoy some peace and quiet in a chaotic world,” County Supervisor Jim Desmond said at the groundbreaking. “This land is now public park land. It’s yours, it’s mine – it’s ours in perpetuity.”

Community members helped guide the design of the park since the onset of the project. Public input shared during meetings, surveys, focus groups and community planning groups shaped what features the county decided to add to the park.

“Personally, I would just like to say thank you to everyone who has been a part of the process up until now,” County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Albright said at the event. “It’s great to see so many people so passionate about building a new park.”

According to county officials, a skate park was one of the top things on the community’s wish list of the new park. The feature will have a bowl, quarter pipe, rails, kickers and more that can accommodate both beginning and seasoned skaters.

Construction is anticipated to continue through December 2024, according to County Parks and Recreation officials. A map of the park’s layout can be found below.

Design concept for the Village View County Park in Fallbrook. (Courtesy of the County of San Diego)

Over $13.6 million have been allocated to the project, covering acquisition of the land, design and construction. According to county officials, sources for the funding include the County General Fund, Parks Expansion and Improvement Funds, Park Land Dedication Ordinance Funds and grants.

A grand opening for the Village View County Park is expected in spring 2025. After it opens, the park will be open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week.