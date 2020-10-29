County bike coalition to host ‘Spooky Spokes’ events

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – As part of its weeklong Spooky Spokes Week, the San Diego County Bike Coalition will host a series of Halloween-themed events Thursday throughout the city.

From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 2 to 5:30 p.m., bike enthusiasts can arrive at the Pacific Beach Library at 4275 Cass St. location for the “Halloween Spoketacular” event featuring bike maps, spooky backgrounds for photos and children’s trick-or-treat bags.

The weeklong Spooky Spokes event encourages cyclists to ride all week long and to learn about bike safety, biking as a solution to climate change and bike-friendly routes in the community during multiple special events.

According to the San Diego Association of Governments, San Diego County has seen a 42% increase in bike trips during the pandemic. With more riders on the road and with daylight hours shortening, the bike coalition said it recognizes the importance of bike safety education in the community.

“Even though riders still need to take safety precautions, including physical distancing, everyone can still get out and ride in the community,” a coalition statement said.

During Spooky Spokes Week, running through Sunday, San Diego bike riders will get the opportunity to win prizes by riding and participating in events like the Spooky Spokes Trivia night and the costume contest.

At 4 p.m., the San Diego County Bike Coalition is partnering with the California Office of Traffic Safety to invite all bike commuters in costume to receive free front bike lights at the San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. All riders on bikes can head to the San Diego Central Library where coalition staff will encourage safe, nighttime commuting with free bike light installation, tips and important safety information about riding in the dark.

The annual bike light giveaway aims to increase the visibility of riders on city streets. This year, LightMeUp Safety Lights will be available for purchase, as will wheel lights. The first 10 people in costume to arrive will get one free wheel light. Suja Juice will also be offering cold-pressed juices to those in attendance.

Finally, at 6:30 p.m., the coalition will host a panelist webinar about “Biking as a Solution to the Climate Crisis.” Panelists will cover a range of topics, including the benefits of sustainable transportation, safe bike infrastructure and the future of ebikes.

More information about the events and the remainder of Spooky Spokes Week can be found at https://sdbikecoalition.org/event/spooky-spokes-week/.

San Diego Bike Coalition is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the rights of all people who ride bicycles. It promotes bicycling as a mainstream, safe and enjoyable form of transportation and recreation.