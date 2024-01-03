SAN DIEGO — Millions of dollars will be provided by the County of San Diego towards affordable housing projects across the region.

According to the County Communications Office, nine developments with a collective 872 homes will be supported from a dispersed $42 million in funds.

The nine selected developments came from a pool of 24 proposal requests, county officials explained. Three of the projects will be on county excess land and other two will be on publicly owned land belonging to the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System.

Here’s a breakdown of each proposed development, including location and number of affordable housing units:

— Navajo Family Apartments

7005 Navajo Rd., San Diego

Total units: 45 (8 for extremely low income)

Developer: Community Housing Works

Funding: $2.72 million

— Terrasini (Mt. Etna’s fourth development)

5255 Mt. Etna Dr., San Diego (County excess property)

Total units: 95 (10 for extremely low income)

Developer: Chelsea Investment Corporation

Funding: $7.25 million

— Spring Street Trolley Station

4250 Spring St., La Mesa

Total units: 150 (33 for extremely low income)

Developer: Affirmed Housing Group

Funding: $2 million

— Beyer Boulevard Trolley Village

4055 Beyer Blvd., San Diego

Total units: 100 (30 for extremely low income)

Developer: Affirmed Housing Group

Funding: $3 million

— Mission Village

213 & 225 W Elder St., Fallbrook

Total units: 61 (30 for extremely low income)

Developer: San Diego Community Housing Corporation and National CORE

Funding: $7.9 million

73rd Street Apartments

5001 73rd St., San Diego (County excess property)

Total units: 120 (38 for extremely low income)

Developer: Eden Housing

Funding: $6.9 million

Kindred

1501/1555 6th Ave., San Diego (County excess property)

Total units: 124 (63 for extremely low income)

Developer: BRIDGE Housing

Funding: $4 million

Paseo Del Rey Apartments

610 Paseo Del Rey, Chula Vista

Total units: 96 (33 for extremely low income)

Developer: Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation

Funding: $8 million

Southwest Village

323, 333-335, 337-338 Willie James Jones Ave., San Diego

Total units: 81 (23 for extremely low income)

Developer: Related California

Funding: $854,322

According to the county, the total number of affordable units supported by the county will reach nearly 7,600 when all the developments in the pipeline are complete. This is expected to provide homes to more than 16,700 people.

The distribution of these funds was previously approved by the County Board of Supervisors.