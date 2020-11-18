County approves construction of new South Bay community

A map shows the proposed outlines of Otay Ranch Resort Village, a new community planned for the area east of Chula Vista. (Photo: San Diego County)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday voted 4-1 in favor of Otay Ranch Resort Village 13, a mixed-use community to be developed near the city of Chula Vista.

When completed, Otay Ranch Resort Village will feature 1,938 energy- efficient homes, a fire station, sheriff’s station, trails, an elementary school, parks and open space, according to a county staff presentation.

Proposed by developers Baldwin & Sons and Moller Otay Lakes Investments, Otay Ranch Village is located less than a mile east of Chula Vista and 12 miles southwest of the community of Jamul.

Eric Johnston, senior project manager of Baldwin & Sons, said the project will result in 600 new jobs and $3.3 million in annual revenue.

The county Planning Commission voted 4-2 in favor of approval, and the county Planning & Development Services department also recommended approval.

Board Chairman Greg Cox said the project has “gone above and beyond” to address greenhouse gas emissions.

Cox said the county is facing a housing shortage emergency, and Otay Ranch Resort Village is “one that’s better designed than most I’ve seen” in terms of fire safety. “I believe this is a good project that checks all the boxes,” he added.

Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce CEO Lisa Cohen called the project “a smart, walkable, net-zero community.” She added it will enhance the region with a network of public trails, a 10-acre public park, and preserve over 1,000 acres of sensitive habitat.

But some environmental groups urged the board to table the project until the county resolves issues over its Climate Action Plan, along with species protection concerns and wildfire hazards. They said the project doesn’t have enough protections for species such as the Quino checkerspot butterfly or certain plants, including scrub oak.

Noah Harris, of Climate Action Campaign, said the project was justification for more sprawl and increased car pollution. Approving this project is “nothing but climate change denial,” Harris added.

The county’s plan has been the subject of several legal challenges. In June, a three-judge panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal in San Diego also found that reliance on carbon offsets was not legal, and shouldn’t be used as a mechanism to allow general plan amendments to move forward.

Although he praised the overall project, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher cast the lone no vote.

“My reluctance today is that we’re very close to resolving a series of lawsuits and there’s an effort to get a legally enforceable climate action plan, and then we can assess this project,” he said.

Fletcher said that while the Otay Village project is consistent with the density requirements in the county General Plan, his concerns over the use of carbon offsets prevented him from voting yes on Wednesday.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said that despite problems with the Climate Action Plan, the county shouldn’t have to stop all development.

The board vice chairman also said that Otay Ranch Resort Village 13 complies with the county’s Multiple Species Conservation Program, and received the blessing of San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham.

“This is fantastic; it’s showing real progress and real effort,” Desmond added.