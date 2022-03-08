SAN DIEGO — County officials announced Tuesday the demolition of three excess properties — two in San Diego and one in Escondido — that will be developed into affordable housing.

The action plan from the county is part of its ongoing efforts to increase the number of affordable housing units in the region.

“What you see under construction, what you see moving forward today, that’s not it,” said Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, during a press conference at one of the sites Tuesday. “This board is committed doing everything we can to build affordable housing throughout the county, whether it’s unincorporated partnering with the city.”

On Monday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced the launch of the new “Bridge to Home” program, composed of seven projects that proposes a total of 662 apartments across the city. Nearly $32 million in funding is being made available to affordable housing developers.

After establishing the Innovative Housing Trust Fund in 2017, which provides gap financing for developments that create or preserve affordable housing, the county said the $50 million invested into the fund has since leveraged $567 million in other public and private funds. It has created and preserved 1,397 permanent affordable housing units within 20 developments in 15 communities throughout San Diego County, per officials.

County spokesperson José A. Álvarez said the Board of Supervisors increased funding by $20 million for a total of $70 million in August 2021.