SAN DIEGO — Last week, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors adopted a wave of “promising actions” designed to help renters and homebuyers.

That’s according to the county communications office, which explained in a news release that these changes are meant for those affected by the region’s housing crisis.

From delivering different types of housing faster to reducing review times for housing permits and offering financial incentives, the county says the board committed $14.5 million to carry out such efforts.

Here are the 22 “promising actions” adopted by the Board of Supervisors, according to the communications office.

Actions achievable within 12 months:

Guaranteed timelines for 100% affordable housing and shelters, VMT efficient and infill areas and workforce housing.

Prioritization of contracts to support housing.

Process improvements.

Environmental health and quality temporary contracting authority.

Over-the-counter reviews for previously approved home designs.

Permit specialists to assist applicants.

Tools and guidance for applicants.

Housing legislation outreach, promotion, and implementation.

Development feasibility analysis liaisons (economic development).

Expedite implementation of the housing element.

Grading ordinance update.

Flexibility for infrastructure requirements (additional community engagement).

Actions achievable within 1 to 3 years:

Tiny homes on wheels.

Prepare pre-approved home plans.

Information technology upgrades (phase II).

Actions achievable with three to five years:

Prepare a Programmatic Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) for key areas.

Prepare land surveys.

Grading ordinance updates.

More details on these initiatives can be found here.

County officials say these “promising actions” should help emergency shelters, the workforce, and government-funded affordable housing programs. They should also help to ensure that extra professionals are available to help with applications.

Officials says these efforts are part of the county’s ongoing response to the region’s housing affordability crisis.