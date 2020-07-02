County added to state watch list after reporting record number of COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will be placed on the state’s monitoring list after report a record number of new coronavirus cases, county officials said Thursday.

When the list was first announced Wednesday, San Diego was the only county in Southern California that was not on it. But county officials warned that the recent rise in COVID-19 cases was likely to land the county on the list before the July 4 weekend.

The rate of COVID-19 cases in the county has risen from about 104 cases per 100,000 residents to nearly 113 cases per 100,000 in the past three days, officials said. A rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents is above the state’s watchlist threshold.

County officials said San Diego was likely to remain on the state watchlist at least through the weekend. As a result, the county could be forced to order more restrictions and close businesses that have recently reopened, including: dine-in restaurants; wineries and tasting rooms; movie theaters, cardrooms and family entertainment centers; museums and zoos.

