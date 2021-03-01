County accepts applications for Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County is accepting applications from residents of Supervisorial District 1 for an opening on the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board, which investigates citizen complaints against sheriff’s deputies and probation officers.

Applications will be accepted until April 2 for a vacancy on the 11- member board, which makes advisory findings on complaints and recommends policy and procedure changes to the sheriff, chief probation officer and the Board of Supervisors.

The current opening is a three-year-term for a representative from District 1, which includes Point Loma, Coronado, National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, Bonita, San Ysidro and unincorporated areas of the South Bay.

The board typically seats two members from each of the county’s five supervisorial districts, plus one member chosen from any of the five districts.

Applicants must:

be a registered voter in San Diego County;

be a resident of District 1;

not be a county employee;

not currently hold a position as a sworn law enforcement officer;

serve a three-year term for no more than two consecutive full terms;

attend one CLERB meeting prior to applying; and

complete a training course within three months of the appointment.

More information on how to apply is available at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/bcac.html.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.