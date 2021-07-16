County: 99% of taxes paid on over 1M properties

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Nearly 100% of the county’s overall property tax charges were paid, resulting in $7.2 billion in revenue.

Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister issued a statement saying the county posted a 99.02% figure “under the cloud of the pandemic.”

“San Diego County is now home to a record 1,001,029 parcels,” McAllister said. “For this last deadline, we surpassed the percentage of taxes paid over what was paid in 2020.

“We’ve seen that taxpayers are stepping up and paying what they owe. This is beneficial for our public schools and first responders,” he said.

Of the $7.27 billion owed for the first installments of the 2020-2021 property tax bills, approximately $7.20 billion has been paid, he said.

Property taxes fund schools, libraries and other services that city and county residents use. McAllister said taxpayers can go to sdttc.com to view and pay their bill, which is “the best way to avoid late penalties.”

“Our electronic payments through free e-check also increased to 67%, largely because our public counters were closed for a year and half,” he said.

“There’s no fee to use an e-check online, and you will get an immediate receipt that you wouldn’t receive paying by mail,” McAllister said.

McAllister said other reasons to pay property taxes online include a secure website; fast, easy-to-use system; and environment-friendliness. Details on how taxes are allocated can be found at sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection.html.

