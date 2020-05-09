County: 3% of latest COVID-19 tests come back positive; 7 more dead

SAN DIEGO – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Diego increased on Saturday with county officials reporting seven more people have died from the disease.

In a news release, the county reported 3,401 new test results, of which 114 — or about 3 percent — came back positive. The county’s 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests now is 5.7%, new data shows.

Seven new deaths bring the county’s death toll from coronavirus to 175, a figure officials say includes a case that was removed after the person was determined to be a non-resident. Of the deaths reported Saturday, five were men and two were women, aged from 56 to 101 years old.

All had underlying medical conditions, per the county.

