County: 150 new COVID-19 cases in San Diego, no deaths reported Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County officials Sunday reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 4,926, with 175 fatalities.

Of the 3,443 tests reported to the county within the past 24 hours, 4% were positive new cases, the county said. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 5.5%.

The total number of cases requiring hospitalization was 955, and 297 cases had to be placed in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration has given a San Diego company, Quidel Corp., emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 antigen test.

Company officials said the FDA gave them permission Saturday to market their Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA, a rapid point-of-care test for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in nasal specimens from patients meeting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria for suspected COVID-19 infection.

Health experts and lawmakers have said widespread testing is key to safely reopening the country, but warn that current testing falls short.

The region’s campgrounds opened Saturday with restrictions, including having every other campsite remain empty and only members of a single household allowed to share a site. Communal areas like playgrounds will remain closed. The opening of the campgrounds applies region-wide, but campgrounds under city jurisdictions can be closed by those cities.

The county is also opening tennis and handball courts, provided participants meet social-distancing requirements. Golf carts for single riders, regardless of age, will also be permitted. Additionally, rental of outdoor equipment like bikes, kayaks and surfboards will be allowed again.

Still closed are community pools, which could be among the last places to be reopened, going by the state’s guidance.

Retail stores across the region have opened for curbside service provided they met San Diego County’s guidelines.

The stores able to open Friday included bookstores, music stores, jewelers, shoe stores, toy stores, antique dealers, home and furnishings suppliers, sporting goods, clothing stores and florists, but those businesses will have to operate through curbside service or deliveries.

Manufacturing, warehouse and logistics businesses supporting those businesses were also able to open Friday.

Chula Vista announced the reopening of its parks and trails Friday for recreational activities, but face coverings are still required and residents must practice social distancing. Parking lots are open, but team sporting activities, gathering in groups and picnics are still prohibited.

The San Diego Community College District told students and staff Friday that it was preparing to continue its online and distance-learning classes through fall semester, with possible exceptions for labs and first- responder classes, which are difficult in an online setting.