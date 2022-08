Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. San Francisco County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (971 total deaths)

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (26 new deaths, +333% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,003 (185,153 total cases)

— 24.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (1,483 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

#49. Humboldt County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (153 total deaths)

— 52.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,807 (25,494 total cases)

— 32.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (306 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#48. Napa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (156 total deaths)

— 52.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,820 (32,811 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (254 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#47. Alameda County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (1,948 total deaths)

— 50.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,275 (355,573 total cases)

— 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (2,820 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

#46. El Dorado County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (225 total deaths)

— 50.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,440 (35,560 total cases)

— 33.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (214 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

#45. Marin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (305 total deaths)

— 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,894 (48,903 total cases)

— 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (416 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#44. Contra Costa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (1,394 total deaths)

— 48.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (12 new deaths, +1100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,528 (259,869 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (2,557 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#43. Modoc County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (11 total deaths)

— 47.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,234 (1,170 total cases)

— 52.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (2 new cases, -86% change from previous week)

#42. Santa Clara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (2,424 total deaths)

— 46.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (26 new deaths, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,628 (436,225 total cases)

— 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (3,831 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

#41. Nevada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (132 total deaths)

— 44.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,149 (20,100 total cases)

— 27.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (117 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#40. Sierra County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (4 total deaths)

— 43.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,847 (356 total cases)

— 57.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#39. Yolo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (331 total deaths)

— 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,911 (50,519 total cases)

— 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (374 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#38. Mendocino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (132 total deaths)

— 35.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,620 (19,623 total cases)

— 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (166 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#37. Santa Barbara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (712 total deaths)

— 32.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,347 (108,710 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (1,033 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#36. San Diego County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (5,442 total deaths)

— 31.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (13 new deaths, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,052 (969,868 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (7,030 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#35. Trinity County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (20 total deaths)

— 31.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,944 (1,713 total cases)

— 49.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (18 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

#34. San Benito County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (103 total deaths)

— 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,272 (16,501 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 277 (174 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#33. Yuba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (129 total deaths)

— 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,305 (19,907 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (158 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#32. Placer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (656 total deaths)

— 30.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,798 (82,846 total cases)

— 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (607 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

#31. Glenn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (48 total deaths)

— 28.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,365 (7,202 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (38 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

#30. Monterey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (759 total deaths)

— 26.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,687 (111,496 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (1,120 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#29. Mariposa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (31 total deaths)

— 24.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,218 (3,306 total cases)

— 30.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (27 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#28. San Luis Obispo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (514 total deaths)

— 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,096 (68,219 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (519 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

#27. Ventura County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (1,546 total deaths)

— 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (7 new deaths, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,607 (216,636 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (1,727 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

#26. Del Norte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (55 total deaths)

— 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,506 (7,650 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (57 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#25. Siskiyou County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (88 total deaths)

— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,091 (8,312 total cases)

— 31.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (53 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#24. Butte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (447 total deaths)

— 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,195 (46,457 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (434 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

#23. Sacramento County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (3,194 total deaths)

— 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (17 new deaths, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,765 (368,847 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (2,502 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#22. Lassen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (64 total deaths)

— 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,260 (10,780 total cases)

— 27.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (134 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

#21. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (142 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,919 (13,469 total cases)

— 24.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (111 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

#20. Amador County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (89 total deaths)

— 5.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,628 (10,585 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (77 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

#19. Orange County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (7,266 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (31 new deaths, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,299 (708,154 total cases)

— 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (5,984 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#18. Sutter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (228 total deaths)

— 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,688 (25,880 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (230 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

#17. Madera County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (372 total deaths)

— 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,878 (50,153 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 325 (512 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#16. Kern County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (2,389 total deaths)

— 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (9 new deaths, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,823 (268,465 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (2,063 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

#15. Riverside County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (6,562 total deaths)

— 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.3 (7 new deaths, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,770 (710,766 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (5,465 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#14. Fresno County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (2,818 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.3 (3 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,595 (295,687 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (2,461 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#13. Calaveras County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (131 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,122 (8,778 total cases)

— 30.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (55 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#12. Kings County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (454 total deaths)

— 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,445 (61,857 total cases)

— 46.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (414 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#11. San Joaquin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (2,283 total deaths)

— 26.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.3 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,935 (205,284 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (1,711 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

#10. Merced County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (843 total deaths)

— 28.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,118 (80,854 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (689 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#9. Stanislaus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (1,715 total deaths)

— 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (13 new deaths, +1200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,971 (154,027 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (1,160 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#8. Tehama County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (209 total deaths)

— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,900 (16,206 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (103 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

#7. Inyo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (58 total deaths)

— 35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,137 (5,256 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (39 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#6. Los Angeles County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (32,701 total deaths)

— 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (92 new deaths, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,461 (3,359,228 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (25,318 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

#5. Tulare County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (1,521 total deaths)

— 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,714 (152,513 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (1,279 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#4. Shasta County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (587 total deaths)

— 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,778 (41,018 total cases)

— 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (255 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

#3. Tuolumne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (196 total deaths)

— 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,204 (15,910 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (127 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

#2. San Bernardino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (7,999 total deaths)

— 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (22 new deaths, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,974 (675,254 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (5,023 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#1. Imperial County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (950 total deaths)

— 121.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 43,297 (78,461 total cases)

— 56.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 428 (775 new cases, -16% change from previous week)