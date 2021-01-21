Councilmembers call on Mayor Gloria to cap restaurant delivery fees

Two boxes with fast food being carried by delivery man in uniform for one of clients

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Several San Diego City Councilmembers asked Mayor Todd Gloria to use an executive action to place a cap on third-party delivery services fees Thursday, with the intention of helping struggling businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Councilmembers Stephen Whitburn, Marni von Wilpert and Raul Campillo sent a memo to Gloria Thursday urging him to use his power as mayor to restrict high fees from applications such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub, which charge fees to the restaurant for pickup and delivery.

“These third-party apps began taking advantage of the on-site dining prohibition by charging restaurants delivery fees of over 30% of the total order, creating an economic hardship,” they wrote.

The councilmembers asked Gloria to cap fees at 15% of the price of an online order without reducing pay for delivery drivers.

“They are already operating at very thin margins and the delivery services’ commissions are exorbitant,” Campillo said. “Right now, every dollar counts, and I am happy to support locally-owned businesses over the interests of app-based delivery giants.”

State and regional stay-at-home orders prohibit dine-in service in San Diego County. Only take-out and delivery are currently permitted.

