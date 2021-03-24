Councilmember suggests removing conquistador imagery from city’s seal

SAN DIEGO — Councilmember Joe LaCava is proposing changes to the City of San Diego’s official seal, hoping to move away from imagery connected with the region’s Spanish conquistador past and controversial figures including Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo and Father Junipero Serra.

The move would mean a reimagined seal that reflects modern themes, LaCava announced.

Spanish conquerors killed millions of indigenous people in the Americas and established the mission system in what would become California, assimilating indigenous people to Catholicism and Spanish culture, helping further colonization and wiping out existing cultures in the regions they assumed power over.

“It honors what some might call an invasion of indigenous lands, it reflects a conversion of indigenous people to a different religion,” said LaCava of the current seal.

The proposed move follows a change to the San Diego Unified Schools District’s Junipero Serra High School, which will now be called Canyon Hills High School after students led the charge for the name change, saying the bloody past of Serra’s colonialism was too much to ignore.

“A seal is meant to represent identity, and right now ours says that San Diego is rooted in the past. An update is needed to better portray our city’s connection with a forward-looking economy, our diversity, as well as our unique connection to the border and our bi-national region.”

LaCava feels the city can tackle the pressing issues of the day and work towards a more inclusive city seal.

“We’re a big city. We’re blessed with a lot of smart passionate people, creative people that can take this on in parallel with all the issues we need to be tackling.”